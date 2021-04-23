Universities postpone exams, classes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City University has decided to postpone classes for semesters 2, 4, and 6 that were to begin on April 20, due to the rising Covid-19 cases and problem in availing public transport. Classes will now start on May 3. Mysore Univeristy also postponed the start of the next semester from April 19 to May 3. Tumkur University has decided to start its even semesters from May 5.

Bangalore North University has indefinitely postponed all its Undergraduate, Post Graduate, BEd and MBA examinations due to be held in April, due to the spread of the pandemic and the strict measures taken by the government, keeping students’ health as a priority.

After an outbreak of the pandemic on campus, Bangalore University has also asked its teaching and non-teaching staff to work from home from April 22 to April 30. Only essential service staff have been asked to report to office. Lecturers are asked to take online classes until May 4, until further orders. Bengaluru City University indefinitely postponed its semesters 3 and 5 of MCA course examination commencing April 21, and semester 3 examination of MEd commencing April 21.