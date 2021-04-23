VTU students in fix after govt circular on vacating hostels

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The offline examinations for first semester engineering students, being conducted by Visveswaraya Technological University (VTU) in the midst of the crisis from Covid-19, has put several students staying in government hostels in trouble, with the government issuing a circular asking students to vacate hostels. While condemning the circular, the All India Democratic Students Organisation said VTU’s decision to hold examinations has put the lives of engineering students at huge risk. It may be noted here that the Karnataka High Court had given its nod in January to VTU to hold offline examinations, but the Covid-19 situation then was not grave.