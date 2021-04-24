RPF cops turn heroes and rescue passenger who fell from train in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two alert cops of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) today saved the life of a 39-year-old passenger who fell down in his attempt to alight from a moving train at Yelahanka railway station in Bengaluru Railway Division. His right foot suffered major injuries.

According to a senior RPF cop, the incident happened on Platform 3 of the station when the Mumbai CSMT-KSR Bengaluru COVID special train (Train No. 01301) was departing at 6:33 am. Gurjeet Singh, a native of Punjab, travelling by D-1 coach, realised he forgot to alight at Yelahanka only when the train began moving.

"He rushed to the door and tried to jump onto the platform. The passenger slipped and fell in the gap between the train and the platform. Two railway cops patrolling the station, Madhav Singh and Ashish Kumar, sprung into action and pulled him out. His right foot was severely damaged and leg suffered minor injuries," the official said.

There was severe bleeding and the cops wrapped the injured leg with cloth and put a bag to cover it. "They called an ambulance and took him to General Hospital at Yelahanka and then shifted him to KC General Hospital," the cop said.

The passenger would have have been dragged by the train wheels if not for the quick action by the cops. Doctors said he would have lost his life is not brought quickly due to heavy bleeding. "They said they have treated the right foot and some reconstructive surgery is being planned in a bid to save it," the cop added.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (Bengaluru Division) Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee told The New Indian Express, "The cops did a terrific job and went out of their way to help him in the hospital too."

"However, in their urgency to save the passenger both forgot to don the PPE suits we have given them, a standard rule to be followed when dealing with such emergencies. I have told them that their lives need to be safeguarded for their families and to wear protective gear during such incidents in future," he added.