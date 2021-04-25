STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10% of Covid Care Centres in Bengaluru to soon have oxygen beds

To ensure that people do not rush to hospitals, especially private ones, for oxygen, all Covid Care Centres (CCCs) will have oxygen beds at the earliest.

Published: 25th April 2021 03:21 AM

Some beds at Covid Care Centres which are being set up wilsl have oxygen beds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that people do not rush to hospitals, especially private ones, for oxygen, all Covid Care Centres (CCCs) will have oxygen beds at the earliest. Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Saturday said that it has been decided that at least 10 per cent of all beds in CCCs will have oxygen beds. He was speaking to the media after visiting the East zone war room to take stock of the ground situation. “Work on setting up oxygen supply in all CCCs immediately has already started,” Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, the chief secretary held a meeting with all officials, where it was decided that the issue of timely availability of drugs, beds, tele services, Covid-19 test reports and availability if ambulances is addressed immediately. In the meeting, the officials cut a sorry figure on the poor situation and the lapses in the system, where common citizens were forced to use influence to get basic medical attention in this pandemic.

The officials are said to have assured the chief secretary to correct all issues by Monday evening. In wake of the poor response to the 108 helpline, Kumar said that the number of lines on 1912 were being increased and it was being made as a centralised service point now. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that 30 more lines were being added to 1912 and the total will be 60.

He added work on oxygen supply for half of the beds at the Haj Bhavan CCC had started two days back and at the veterinary college in Hebbal on Friday. All other CCCs will get them in 2-3 days, Gupta added. Following reports of labs not uploading test reports on time and delaying BU numbers, four labs were slapped notices and orders to close them were issued.

On the supply of Remdivisir, Ravi Kumar said that the government has stocks, but a regulation has been put on private hospitals.On complaints of shortage of supply for patients, it has been decided that a centralised number will be introduced.

