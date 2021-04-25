STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Airport-like Visvesvaraiah railway terminal in Bengaluru gets battered by rain

The world-class terminal readied by the Constructions Division of the South Western Railway Zone was ready two months ago and awaits inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Published: 25th April 2021 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Rain water seeping through the roof of Station Master's room. (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two sharp spells of rain in Bengaluru this week have completely exposed the oft-repeated claims of Sir M Vesvesvaraiah railway terminal in Baiyappanahalli as a 'world-class one'. The 314 crore rupees terminal, India’s first air-conditioned one, had its subway connecting all platforms flooded and water seeping from the roof of the buildings in its campus including the one where the signalling panel is placed.

The world-class terminal readied by the Constructions Division of the South Western Railway Zone was ready two months ago and awaits inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is lying in an idle state now though the new stabling line is utilized to relieve a bit of congestion at KSR railway station and Bengaluru Cantonment by diverting trains from there for stabling here.

A senior railway source told The New Indian Express, “The subway that connects all the platforms from 1 to 7 were flooded with water, that reached up to the knee level. Water had seeped in through the top and reached the floor of the main terminal which is fully glassed and the station master building within the huge campus.” The ducts with electrical wires too had water posing as a huge safety risk for anyone, he added.

An official said that the worrying part was that the leakage had also happened in the room housing the control panel that takes care of the entire signalling operations. 

​“The rains on Wednesday and Friday were not heavy. Despite that so much damage has happened. If any malfunctioning happens to this Rs 40-crore signalling board, then it will have a major impact on safety of train operations itself, a serious issue,” he said.

The flaw is in the fact that a slope had not been provided above the station master’s building for rain to peter down as done in most buildings, another official explained. 

“The rain has accumulated and seeped through the concrete to the floor below. It is shocking that a station whose cost had shot up from Rs 160 crore to Rs 314 crore and incorporated many passenger amenities has such a flaw in its design and construction,” another official said.

Asked for an explanation, an SWR constructions official attempted to play it down completely. “It is not a big issue. There is a gap between the constructions joint between two buildings. Water is seeping through the gap. We will be fixing the problem in a day,” he said.

However, another engineer said major strengthening or some changes need to be done across the roofing of the buildings could take a few weeks to set it right.

This is the second time that designing issues are affecting the station. When it was racing towards a June 2019 deadline, officials realized during the construction stage that the engineering design plan had miscalculated 70 metres which meant that a portion of the train would stop much beyond the platform.

The plan had to be scrapped, two phases of the station merged into one and the terminal finally readied by February 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sir M Vesvesvaraiah railway terminal Baiyappanahalli
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp