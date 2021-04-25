Covid patient in Bengaluru kills self in hospital ward

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 61-year-old Covid patient allegedly took his own life in the ward of a private hospital near Vijayanagar Metro station, where he was admitted. The deceased has been identified as Ramanna, a resident of Anjananagar on Magadi Road. A senior police officer said that the incident came to light around midnight, when hospital staff went to check on him.

They found him hanging, and alerted Vijaynagar police. His son also made a statement before the police that Ramanna was in depression due to Covid, and was under treatment in the hospital since two days. He left no suicide note, and the exact reason which led him to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police added.