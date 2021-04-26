STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An act of hand

A city based illustrator gives you a glimpse of stories and patterns through artistic creativity

Anushka Kalro

Anushka Kalro

By Anagha M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based Anushka Kalro is an illustrator whose work takes inspiration from the women in her life. The artist has worked on several commercial projects, as well as illustrated a coffee table book chronicling life in Basavanagudi, one of the city’s oldest locales. Now Anushka has launched her own online print shop. She speaks about the website, upcoming book, and her work:

How would you define your artistic style?

My artistic style is an amalgamation of stories and pattern. While most artists see shape, I see line first. For me, a lot of the art I make is inspired by the business and clutter around me, and is a response in line about the simplest forms my mind remembers.

What materials do you use and what is your creative process like?

Ink on paper is the medium I am most comfortable with and intuitively gravitate to. My stationary drawers comprise charcoal, ink, so many pigment liners of different thicknesses, acrylic paint, and anything that can give me the blackest blacks. That said, I’ve learned to retain the integrity of my style digitally in the interest of delivering more commercial projects. And now a lot of the time I work with taking a physical art piece and growing it digitally, or the other way around. I’ve also learned to weave in colour. 

Dadi’s Masala Box by Anushka Kalro

What can we expect from the online print shop?

My online print shop is where I curate and deliver collector’s edition and limited edition prints of some of my artworks. The Collector’s Edition Prints are an exclusive print run of two prints and one artist proof print, best suited for a collector looking to expand their assemblage of art. Limited Edition Prints are a series of five to ten prints and one artist proof, specifically for young collectors beginning their journey with art. 

Who are the other artistes you respect and follow?

I am fascinated by the work of international artists like Kristjana Williams, Malika Favre, and Yuko Shimizu. Their work plays with line, storytelling and complexity too. A lot of the work I like is literature and photography and interior design. Bharat Sikka’s way of seeing life around him through his lens, Mancini Architects way of playing with heritage elements in a contemporary way, and Chitra Banarjee Divakaruni’s ability to transport you to a different time with her words inspire my craft deeply. 

Tell us a little more about your book on Basavanagudi.

The book on Basavanagudi is a commissioned work co-created with Melbourne based photographer, Ravnish Gandhi. Ravnish thrives in monochrome too. We were commissioned by Bangalore-based real estate developers Machani Group to celebrate moments lost in time in erstwhile Bangalore. This wordless book is on the coffee tables of those that are nostalgic for a simpler Bangalore. The flower market, encaustic tiles on the floors of MN Krishna Rao’s century old home, and the grills from the Theosophical society are some of the metaphors that found their place in my art for the book. 

What can we expect from your next book, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se? 

Dekho Magar Pyaar Se is a collaboration with my photographer friend Sanket Patel. The book is a collection of art and photography that compels you to ‘look, but with kindness’. We intend to weave in insightful questions that have helped us journal as artists, and hope that the book becomes a visual anthology of each person’s relationship with kindness. Botanicals, architecture, people, and dreams come together in the book. One of my favourite pages is one that comes to me as a recurring dream; One where I am swimming in space, and I feel unburdened by reality. I am really excited to see the book realised later this year. 

Details: anushkakalro.com

