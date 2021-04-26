STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dating apps, credit cards platform add new features to source plasma, oxygen

'Truly Madly' said on Monday that it will leverage its matchmaking search engine to help connect the Covid patients with plasma donors under a new feature, Corona clusters.

Plasma

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Everything is fair in love  and war. But when it comes to fighting a war against a deadly virus, Bengaluru-based dating app, 'Truly Madly' has set out a new example. 

'Truly Madly' said on Monday that it will leverage its matchmaking search engine to help connect the Covid patients with plasma donors under a new feature, Corona clusters. The new ‘Plasma Matchmaking’ feature helps both plasma donors and patients find the right match thereby, bringing relief to families of patients, who have to undertake a frantic search for plasma donors and also help plasma donors help people in need.
 
“We decided to use the underlying technology of our matchmaking engine for couples to also help Covid patients meet the right plasma donor. This feature has been launched on 'CoronaClusters.in' and we appeal to people, who have recovered from Covid to come forward and register on the platform to help save the lives of those whose immune system is unable to fight the infection. We wish to help as many people as possible with this initiative and contribute meaningfully in fighting this pandemic,” 'TrulyMadly' CEO & Co-founder Snehil Khanor said in a statement.

Earlier, Twitter user Sohini Chattopadhyay said in a viral tweet that one of her friends was able to find a plasma donor through the dating app 'Tinder'.
 
Credit card payment platform 'CRED' said that the users can now donate their credit pints (cons) to purchase oxygen concentrators for hospitals across India. CRED has partnered with the healthcare fundraising platform, 'Milaap.org' for the initiative. CRED members receive a CRED Coin for every rupee in credit card bills that they pay on CRED. With over 5.9 million members in the CRED community, the campaign aims to raise enough funds to arrange for one billion litres of oxygen, the company said in a statement.

Kunal Shah, CRED, CEO and founder said that people can also help by sharing ideas on streamlining oxygen supplies on 'oxygen@cred.club'. The CRED Oxygen Fund will consider all ideas, evaluate and provide the support needed.

Real estate tech and medtech startups such as 'Nobroker.com' and 'pharmeasy' announced ramping up vaccinating drives across residential societies, old age homes to mitigate the risks of infection and started registration of RWAs. 

