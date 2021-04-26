STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven out of 12 crematoriums in Bengaluru set aside for COVID cremations

Zonal commissioners are also directed to deploy sufficient police to ensure no large crowds gather, and Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure limited rush at crematoriums, BBMP on Sunday notified that seven crematoriums of the total 12 in Bengaluru will not take any ‘walk-in’ Covid bodies, not referred by the BBMP helpline. They are Medi, Agrahara, Kudlu, Panathur, Summanahalli, Peenya, and Banashankari. All non-Covid and walk-in Covid bodies shall be sent to the other five crematoriums, along with two open crematoriums created at TR Mills and Tavarekere.

BBMP Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, D Randeep, in the notification, directed the IT cell to disable all online bookings to these seven Covid-19 designated crematoriums, so that confusion is avoided and families of the deceased do not have to wait for long hours. He ordered that marshals will be deployed at these seven crematoriums to ensure that all Covid-19 referred bodies are accepted in the RFID-enabled hearse vans. Zonal commissioners are also directed to deploy sufficient police to ensure no large crowds gather, and Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed. 

The district administration started cremations at Kurubarahalli ground, Chennanahalli Gram Panchayat on Taverekere-Kengeri Main Road on Sunday. According to officials, 15 bodies were cremated on the first day. All infrastructure was created in four days -- pyre platforms built, borewell was sunk, water facility was created, firewood, skilled labour, shelter and other required facilities were created to cremate 25 bodies at once, using the traditional firewood method.

The facility was created to reduce the burden on BBMP crematoriums. The administration office announced that everything will be free at this crematorium and assured them of zero waiting time. Also earlier in the day, revenue department principal secretary N Manjunatha Prasad issued a revised order on people allowed in crematoriums. According to the order, cremation or funeral is allowed with a maximum of five people adhering to Covid19 behaviour. 

Modular ICU beds at Victoria, teaching hospitals 

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday said the state government was thinking of setting up modular ICU and ventilator beds at Victoria Hospital and on other teaching hospital campuses. After inspecting Victoria campus, Sudhakar told reporters that 85 beds in one building and 180 beds under PMSSY will be reserved for Covid. Along with this, 100-150 bed makeshift hospitals will be set up here and in other medical college hospital campuses.

He added that 5,000 portable oxygen generators for Bengaluru and 1,000 each for all districts will be provided. Also, 75 per cent of beds in all private medical colleges will be reserved for Covid patients, and 2,000-3,000 additional beds will be set up in makeshift units in all government hospitals within 15 days. He added that the Centre had agreed to allocate 1,22,000 Remdesivir vials to the state and increase daily allocation of medical oxygen from 300 tonnes to 800 tonnes.

