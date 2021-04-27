Marked by uncertainty

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Examinations have always been a matter of worry and fear for most students. More so when it occurs in the middle of an overwhelming caseload of the Covid- 19 pandemic. But, while finding a balance between academics and health is one challenge, fluctuating schedules and examination dates also bring with them a sense of uncertainty. Case in point, the practical examinations for second PU science students in Karnataka. Slated to start this week, they have now been postponed to mid-June, in light of the second wave.

Pranav Suresh, a PCMC student, laments that focusing on preparations is difficult when the dates of the examinations change often. “It has been a year since the pandemic set in. Many examinations have been advanced and postponed since then. With practical examinations rescheduled this time, I feel it will only make us more anxious. Preparing for practicals through online classes will not give the right exposure,” says Suresh, who is also struggling with concentration amid the health crisis. Arjun Achaar, a PCME student, believes the situation was inevitable and revision must keep going.

“Health was a major concern before. But, we are following the right protocols to ensure we are fit. Managing the sudden change in examination dates is tough but that should not stop us from preparing,” says Achaar, who has disconnected himself from news channels for the past few months in order to focus better. This move seems to be recommended by experts too. Ali Khwaja, career counsellor and founder of Banjara Academy, says, “Students must first focus on preparing for examinations.

Consuming too much of Covid-19 related news will hamper their schedule and divert their attention,” says Khwaja. Dr Roshan Jain, psychiatrist at Apollo Hospital, says many students have consulted him due to the mounting academic pressure. His advice? “Take fitness breaks, socialise more virtually, study only relevant information on the web and avoid reading negative news.” Hema Sriharsha, an academic mentor, adds, “It takes time to take in the scenario and learn to be patient with it. It is psychological in nature and accumulates sub-conscious tension. Here, parents and educators from institutions can give students hope to keep preparing and keep their spirits high.”