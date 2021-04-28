All about flower power

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Roses are red, violets are blue. But did you know they are a powerhouse of skin and hair-enhancing properties too? Lilies, jasmine, hibiscus, sunflower — for long, they have found a place in scrubs, face masks, hair masks and other body care products. With the sun shining Bright and all the flowers in bloom, it is a great time to visit your backyard, pluck, grind and smear them on your skin and hair for that summer glow. Nutritionist Meena Reddy and botanist Devasena Raj highlight the benefits of some commonly used flowers that go into your everyday wellness products, to ensure you pick the right one.

ROSE

Skincare

Tones and softens the skin.

Helps in regenerating skin tissues. Known as wrinkle eraser and hydrator.

Haircare

Prevents acne, nourishes scalp, boosts hair growth and reduces dandruff. Promotes hair growth.

On the shelves

Rose petals are widely used in cosmetic products such as age rejuvenating serum, luxury oils, face masks, glow kits, hydrating gels and radiance creams.

ROSE FACE PACK

Ingredients

Beetroot powder: 1 tsp

Dried hibiscus flower

powder: 1 tsp

Rose petal powder: 1 tsp

Oats flour: 2 tsp

Curd or yoghurt: 5 tsp

Honey: 1 tsp

Method

Mix all the ingredients well to a smooth paste.

Evenly apply a thick layer of this pack on your face and neck, and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Gently exfoliate and rinse thoroughly with cold water.

LOTUS

Skincare

Treats dry skin and helps in improving the elasticity of the skin.

Helps in removing fine lines and wrinkles.

Packed with vitamins A, B, C that help in making the skin

complexion brighter, radiant and hydrates the skin.

Haircare

Helps in preventing premature greying.

Using lotus oil is the best way to boost the growth of hair and make it shiny and healthy.

On the shelves

Lotus is used in cosmetic products such as serum, brightening cream, moisturisers, glow kits, aroma oils

and body mists.

Ingredients

Lotus flower:

10-12 petals

Milk: 2-3 tsp

Method

Grind lotus petals and milk together.

Apply this paste all over the face and leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse and pat-dry later.

CALENDULA OR POT MARIGOLD

Skincare

It’s antimicrobial and useful in addressing issues like rashes and acne.

Haircare

Used in serums, shampoos and creams. Hydrates your hair. Helps in managing the fungal overgrowth.

On the shelves

Calendula is used in cosmetic products such as nourishing cream, soaps, oils and moisturiser

Ingredients

Calendula flower petals: 1/2 cup, Olive oil: 100 ml

Method

Fill your jar about halfway with calendula petals.

Pour olive oil into the jar until it’s just about full.

The herbs must be covered completely with oil, if some oil evaporates, add more.

Close the jar with a piece of cloth and rubber band so it can breathe and place it in a sunny spot. Shake

occasionally to redistribute the jar’s contents.

After 4-6 weeks, pour the jar’s contents through a small strainer or a muslin bag in a jar with a lid that is

dry and clean. Don’t forget to squeeze the muslin bag before discarding it.-