STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

All about flower power

Roses are red, violets are blue.

Published: 28th April 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Roses are red, violets are blue. But did you know they are a powerhouse of skin and hair-enhancing properties too? Lilies, jasmine, hibiscus, sunflower — for long, they have found a place in scrubs, face masks, hair masks and other body care products. With the sun shining Bright and all the flowers in bloom, it is a great time to visit your backyard, pluck, grind and smear them on your skin and hair for that summer glow. Nutritionist Meena Reddy and botanist Devasena Raj highlight the benefits of some commonly used flowers that go into your everyday wellness products, to ensure you pick the right one.

ROSE
Skincare
Tones and softens the skin.
Helps in regenerating skin tissues. Known as wrinkle eraser and hydrator.

Haircare
Prevents acne, nourishes scalp, boosts hair growth and reduces dandruff. Promotes hair growth.

On the shelves 
Rose petals are widely used in cosmetic products such as age rejuvenating serum, luxury oils, face masks, glow kits, hydrating gels and radiance creams.

ROSE FACE PACK
Ingredients
Beetroot powder: 1 tsp
Dried hibiscus flower
powder: 1 tsp
Rose petal powder: 1 tsp
Oats flour: 2 tsp
Curd or yoghurt: 5 tsp
Honey: 1 tsp

Method
Mix all the ingredients well to a smooth paste.
Evenly apply a thick layer of this pack on your face and neck, and leave it on for 30 minutes.
Gently exfoliate and rinse thoroughly with cold water.

LOTUS

Skincare

Treats dry skin and helps in improving the elasticity of the skin.

Helps in removing fine lines and wrinkles.

Packed with vitamins A, B, C that help in making the skin

complexion brighter, radiant and hydrates the skin.

Haircare

Helps in preventing premature greying.

Using lotus oil is the best way to boost the growth of hair and make it shiny and healthy.

On the shelves
Lotus is used in cosmetic products such as serum, brightening cream, moisturisers, glow kits, aroma oils
and body mists.

Ingredients
Lotus flower:
10-12 petals
Milk: 2-3 tsp

Method
Grind lotus petals and milk together.
Apply this paste all over the face and leave it on for 10 minutes.
Rinse and pat-dry later.

CALENDULA OR POT MARIGOLD

Skincare
It’s antimicrobial and useful in addressing issues like rashes and acne.
Haircare
Used in serums, shampoos and creams. Hydrates your hair. Helps in managing the fungal overgrowth.
On the shelves

Calendula is used in cosmetic products such as nourishing cream, soaps, oils and moisturiser

Ingredients
Calendula flower petals: 1/2 cup, Olive oil: 100 ml

Method
Fill your jar about halfway with calendula petals.
Pour olive oil into the jar until it’s just about full.
The herbs must be covered completely with oil, if some oil evaporates, add more.
Close the jar with a piece of cloth and rubber band so it can breathe and place it in a sunny spot. Shake
occasionally to redistribute the jar’s contents.
After 4-6 weeks, pour the jar’s contents through a small strainer or a muslin bag in a jar with a lid that is
dry and clean. Don’t forget to squeeze the muslin bag before discarding it.-

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp