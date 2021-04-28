All about flower power

BENGALURU: Roses are red, violets are blue. But did you know they are a powerhouse of skin and hair-enhancing properties too? Lilies, jasmine, hibiscus, sunflower — for long, they have found a place in scrubs, face masks, hair masks and other body care products. With the sun shining Bright and all the flowers in bloom, it is a great time to visit your backyard, pluck, grind and smear them on your skin and hair for that summer glow. Nutritionist Meena Reddy and botanist Devasena Raj highlight the benefits of some commonly used flowers that go into your everyday wellness products, to ensure you pick the right one.
ROSE
Skincare
Tones and softens the skin.
Helps in regenerating skin tissues. Known as wrinkle eraser and hydrator.
Haircare
Prevents acne, nourishes scalp, boosts hair growth and reduces dandruff. Promotes hair growth.
On the shelves
Rose petals are widely used in cosmetic products such as age rejuvenating serum, luxury oils, face masks, glow kits, hydrating gels and radiance creams.
ROSE FACE PACK
Ingredients
Beetroot powder: 1 tsp
Dried hibiscus flower
powder: 1 tsp
Rose petal powder: 1 tsp
Oats flour: 2 tsp
Curd or yoghurt: 5 tsp
Honey: 1 tsp
Method
Mix all the ingredients well to a smooth paste.
Evenly apply a thick layer of this pack on your face and neck, and leave it on for 30 minutes.
Gently exfoliate and rinse thoroughly with cold water.
LOTUS
Skincare
Treats dry skin and helps in improving the elasticity of the skin.
Helps in removing fine lines and wrinkles.
Packed with vitamins A, B, C that help in making the skin
complexion brighter, radiant and hydrates the skin.
Haircare
Helps in preventing premature greying.
Using lotus oil is the best way to boost the growth of hair and make it shiny and healthy.
On the shelves
Lotus is used in cosmetic products such as serum, brightening cream, moisturisers, glow kits, aroma oils
and body mists.
Ingredients
Lotus flower:
10-12 petals
Milk: 2-3 tsp
Method
Grind lotus petals and milk together.
Apply this paste all over the face and leave it on for 10 minutes.
Rinse and pat-dry later.
CALENDULA OR POT MARIGOLD
Skincare
It’s antimicrobial and useful in addressing issues like rashes and acne.
Haircare
Used in serums, shampoos and creams. Hydrates your hair. Helps in managing the fungal overgrowth.
On the shelves
Calendula is used in cosmetic products such as nourishing cream, soaps, oils and moisturiser
Ingredients
Calendula flower petals: 1/2 cup, Olive oil: 100 ml
Method
Fill your jar about halfway with calendula petals.
Pour olive oil into the jar until it’s just about full.
The herbs must be covered completely with oil, if some oil evaporates, add more.
Close the jar with a piece of cloth and rubber band so it can breathe and place it in a sunny spot. Shake
occasionally to redistribute the jar’s contents.
After 4-6 weeks, pour the jar’s contents through a small strainer or a muslin bag in a jar with a lid that is
dry and clean. Don’t forget to squeeze the muslin bag before discarding it.-