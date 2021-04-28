BU decides to commence online classes amid Covid surge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After postponing examinations indefinitely, Bangalore University has decided to continue with classes for the next semester online. BU Vice-Chancellor Venugopal KR, on Tuesday, told principals of all affiliated colleges offering post-graduate courses to commence classes for the second year PG students (fourth semester) of the faculties of Arts, Science, Commerce, Management, Education and Physical Education for the academic year, from May 5 through online mode. Online classes for first-year PG students was informed earlier.

Meanwhile, the principals of all affiliated colleges for undergraduate courses were also told to start online classes for all semesters from April 28. After the spread of Covid on campus, university officials announced work-from-home option for all non-teaching staff up to May 11. They are expected to be available for emergency contact, but cannot travel out of the city.