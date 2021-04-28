STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid curfew: Barriers are back, carry proof to move around in Bengaluru

A senior police officer said that the police will be deployed across the city for strict enforcement of the restrictions.

Published: 28th April 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel set up road barricades on the Outer Ring Road in Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru, on Tuesday evening | Vinod Kunar T

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the two-week ‘Covid Curfew’ imposed by the State Government to contain the spread of Covid, the city police have geared up for strict enforcement of the restrictions.A senior police officer said that the police will be deployed across the city for strict enforcement of the restrictions. The police, who have been seizing vehicles and booking cases against those violating the curbs, will continue to do so for the next two weeks. The police will block connecting roads too to curb movement of people.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant advised people to carry valid documents and proof to avoid inconvenience. “We will enforce the curfew strictly. The policemen will check vehicles that come out on roads during the curfew and if anyone is found violating the restrictions, their vehicles will be seized and such persons will be booked under appropriate laws,” he said.

Pant, however, said that people going for vaccination will be allowed but they will have to produce the registration certificate for the vaccination as proof.Meanwhile, the traffic police have also planned to close flyovers and also allow two-way traffic on one side of the road closing the other, for effective checking and monitoring.

Pant issued prohibitory orders under Section 144(1) of the CrPC across the city on Tuesday to enforce the restrictions imposed by the government. As per the order, all movements/activities restricted by the government will be prohibited and those violating the orders will be prosecuted under provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005, Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020, and section 188 of the IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru COVID curfew COVID 19 lockdown second covid wave
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp