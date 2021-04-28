Covid curfew: Barriers are back, carry proof to move around in Bengaluru

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the two-week ‘Covid Curfew’ imposed by the State Government to contain the spread of Covid, the city police have geared up for strict enforcement of the restrictions.A senior police officer said that the police will be deployed across the city for strict enforcement of the restrictions. The police, who have been seizing vehicles and booking cases against those violating the curbs, will continue to do so for the next two weeks. The police will block connecting roads too to curb movement of people.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant advised people to carry valid documents and proof to avoid inconvenience. “We will enforce the curfew strictly. The policemen will check vehicles that come out on roads during the curfew and if anyone is found violating the restrictions, their vehicles will be seized and such persons will be booked under appropriate laws,” he said.

Pant, however, said that people going for vaccination will be allowed but they will have to produce the registration certificate for the vaccination as proof.Meanwhile, the traffic police have also planned to close flyovers and also allow two-way traffic on one side of the road closing the other, for effective checking and monitoring.

Pant issued prohibitory orders under Section 144(1) of the CrPC across the city on Tuesday to enforce the restrictions imposed by the government. As per the order, all movements/activities restricted by the government will be prohibited and those violating the orders will be prosecuted under provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005, Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020, and section 188 of the IPC.