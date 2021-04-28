STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid curfew: Merchants want 8-hour window, warn of shortages

During the first wave of Covid last year, the yard was permitted to function up to 4 pm, Lahoti pointed out.

Published: 28th April 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The four-hour relaxation in curfew time (6 am to 10 am) to transact business at the Yeshwantpur APMC yard is not enough and at least an eight-hour window is essential, say traders at South India’s biggest wholesale market. They cautioned that the government may end up creating an artificial scarcity, unless the relaxation is given. However, talks by traders with the State Agriculture Department on Tuesday evening in this connection did not yield any  result. 

Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, president of the Yeshwantpur APMC yard Okkoota, told TNIE, “We held talks with the Agriculture department Director to extend the timings up to 2 pm. Even if they permit us to run on alternate days, it will help us complete our business transactions.” He warned, “Just like the shortage happening with oxygen now, we will have shortage of all essentials and an artificial scarcity will be created.” 

Explaining the situation, Lahoti said that it will take the labourers and other support staff at least an hour (up to 7 am) to reach the yard from different parts of the City as soon as the curfew is relaxed at 6 am.  “It takes up to four hours to unload a truck and the workers have to reach their homes before the 10 am deadline. We are responsible for the safety of our workers and traders. Even retailers who come here to buy groceries need to load everything on to their vehicles and take it to different parts of the city. all this cannot be done in such a short duration,” he explained. 

During the first wave of Covid last year, the yard was permitted to function up to 4 pm, Lahoti pointed out.
Karee Gowda, Director of Agricultural Marketing, is reported to have told traders that they have to abide by the government’s orders and relaxation was not possible. Uday Shankar, secretary of the Onion and Potato Merchants’ Association, also said that the four-hour window needs to relaxed if people have to get their essentials uninterrupted during the curfew period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Corona Curfew Karnataka lockdown COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp