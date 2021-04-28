STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Czech, Ireland and the US fly in life-saving devices to Bengaluru amid surge in COVID cases

On April 26, it carried out the first clearance of 99 ventilators and five humidifiers from Sweden and Singapore by creating an internal green corridor.

Published: 28th April 2021 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Respiratory devices from Czechoslovakia being cleared by Cargo Customs unit at Bengaluru airport.

Respiratory devices from Czechoslovakia being cleared by Cargo Customs unit at Bengaluru airport. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Customs Cargo unit of Bengaluru airport on Wednesday once again accorded priority and cleared 74 ventilators and 218 respiratory devices sent by Czech Republic, Ireland, and the US to help India manage the COVID-19 crisis.

The life-saving items landed on the morning of April 28 and were cleared the same evening.

According to a senior Customs official, a total of 66 ventilators from Ireland valued at Rs 3.37 crore and 8 ventilators from the US valued at Rs 0.21 crore were cleared. A total of 218 respiratory devices including high purity regulators and mouthpieces from Czech Republic a totally valued at Rs 0.58 crore were also cleared.

“All the goods landed in the morning, the GST was paid by afternoon, and clearance is given by evening on priority, " the official said.

"In light of the emergency equipment arriving at the airport, the customs staff is working 24x7 to ensure speedy dispatch of the items to those in need of them," he added.

On April 26, it carried out the first clearance of 99 ventilators and five humidifiers from Sweden and Singapore by creating an internal green corridor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Czech Republic Ireland Bengaluru airport ventilators respiratory devices
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp