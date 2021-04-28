ICU beds still a problem, says BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is no shortage of beds and the availability of government-referred beds in private hospitals is improving, but the number of available ICU beds is still a challenge and the government is working to address it, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Tuesday.

Speaking to he media, he said the matter has been flagged to the government and the cabinet is also taking a decision on this. It has been suggested to the government that common beds be given oxygen line connection so that the issue of lack of medical attention does not rise. He said there are 10,000 beds available with the government, but ICU and critical beds are a problem and the government has assured of setting up more hospitals and beds with oxygen in the coming days.

In the mean time, the zonal war rooms have also been directed to make arrangements for normal beds to have oxygen lines. On the issue of 1912 and other helplines not being available for citizens, Gupta said 1912 has been connected to all the zonal war rooms now, connecting it with 400 lines. T