STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Minister pulls up BBMP officials, gives them two days to set up facilities

Disappointed with what he saw on the ground during his inspection on Tuesday morning, the minister warned officials of stern action if all facilities were not in place in the next two days.

Published: 28th April 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel set up road barricades on the Outer Ring Road in Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru, on Tuesday evening | Vinod Kunar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Housing Minister V Sommanna on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the “lack of proper preparedness” by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in dealing with the Covid crisis. Disappointed with what he saw on the ground during his inspection on Tuesday morning, the minister warned officials of stern action if all facilities were not in place in the next two days.

“Service should be their motto, but this is not the case. The preparation and work which was on the ground last year, is not seen this year. A meeting was held with BBMP officials on April 16 and stern directions were given on what should be done. But despite that there has been no action,” he told The New Indian Express.

Somanna inspected the facilities on the ground while touring the Covid Care Centre at the veterinary college and the war room in Hebbal, the Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital in KG Halli, the war room in Sarvagna Nagar, the war room in Shanthi Nagar and the CCC on Primrose Road in Shanti Nagar. He gave the BBMP a deadline to get ready the 150-bed CCC in Ambedkar Medical College ready by Friday and the 100-bed CCC on Primrose Road by Wednesday. “Now, no more leniency will be shown,” the minister said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP V Sommanna COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp