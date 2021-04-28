Minister pulls up BBMP officials, gives them two days to set up facilities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Housing Minister V Sommanna on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the “lack of proper preparedness” by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in dealing with the Covid crisis. Disappointed with what he saw on the ground during his inspection on Tuesday morning, the minister warned officials of stern action if all facilities were not in place in the next two days.

“Service should be their motto, but this is not the case. The preparation and work which was on the ground last year, is not seen this year. A meeting was held with BBMP officials on April 16 and stern directions were given on what should be done. But despite that there has been no action,” he told The New Indian Express.

Somanna inspected the facilities on the ground while touring the Covid Care Centre at the veterinary college and the war room in Hebbal, the Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital in KG Halli, the war room in Sarvagna Nagar, the war room in Shanthi Nagar and the CCC on Primrose Road in Shanti Nagar. He gave the BBMP a deadline to get ready the 150-bed CCC in Ambedkar Medical College ready by Friday and the 100-bed CCC on Primrose Road by Wednesday. “Now, no more leniency will be shown,” the minister said.