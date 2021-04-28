STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

PHANA to launch website on Covid bed availability at private hospitals

The portal is being developed by Knowledge Lens under their CSR funds. So far, 35-40 of the city’s over 300 private hospitals have registered on the portal.

Published: 28th April 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Victoria Hospital | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, one need not make frantic calls on the availability of beds or run from one private hospital to another looking for beds, as the Private Hospital and Nursing Association (PHANA) is coming up with a web portal giving real time updates on the availability of beds for private quota patients.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), during the first wave of the pandemic, had launched a website giving details on the number of beds allocated and reserved at general wards, HDUs, ICUs and ICU ventilators at dedicated Covid Healthcare Centres at both private and government hospitals and medical colleges. But as it does not provide information on the availability of private quota beds, PHANA is starting its own dedicated web portal.

PHANA president Dr HM Prasanna said, “The situation is alarming now with people not getting beds. Many call up hospitals trying to find beds, while others walk into hospitals, and wait till they get a bed. We thought that there is a need to provide real time information to the public on the availability of beds as they can reach such hospitals immediately. This will avoid unnecessary waste of time for patients, which has led to late admission and, in some cases, death.”

The portal is being developed by Knowledge Lens under their CSR funds. So far, 35-40 of the city’s over 300 private hospitals have registered on the portal. “Over 7,000 Covid patients are being treated at private hospitals. The portal will increase transparency on the number of beds allocated, available and reserved for patients of both private and government quota patients at private hospitals. Not only hospitals under PHANA, we want other private hospitals too to enroll. Twenty volunteers will maintain the website and are talking to hospitals to enroll,” said Dr Rajashekar YL, secretary, PHANA.

Asked when the portal will be launched, he said, “We are in the final stages of testing and we will launch it once all the glitches are ironed out. Hospitals will be trained on how to update data as and when new admissions happen and patients get discharged.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private hospitals PHANA BBMP Bengaluru COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp