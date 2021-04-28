STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Skeletal Vayu Vajra service from Wednesday to Bengaluru aiport

Buses will be operated only between Kempegowda Bus Station and Kempegowda International Airport during the entire curfew period. 

Published: 28th April 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Vayu Vajra bus inside Kempegowda International Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With airport services operational during Covid Curfew in Karnataka, BMTC will run limited Vayu Vajra services. Buses will be operated only between Kempegowda Bus Station and Kempegowda International Airport during the entire curfew period. 

“Only six buses will ply throughout the day. However, they will run 22 trips in each direction -- almost one bus every hour. We will operate a total of 44 trips beginning April 28. Bus routes in all other directions from the City, including Electronics City, Shanthi Nagar and Shivaji Nagar have been cancelled,” said a BMTC official. There has been a massive dip in air passengers to Bengaluru. “We’ll operate only along the main route. Ridership will be observed for 3 or 4 days, and if patronage is low, we will cancel the buses,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMTC Vayu Vajra
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp