Skeletal Vayu Vajra service from Wednesday to Bengaluru aiport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With airport services operational during Covid Curfew in Karnataka, BMTC will run limited Vayu Vajra services. Buses will be operated only between Kempegowda Bus Station and Kempegowda International Airport during the entire curfew period.

“Only six buses will ply throughout the day. However, they will run 22 trips in each direction -- almost one bus every hour. We will operate a total of 44 trips beginning April 28. Bus routes in all other directions from the City, including Electronics City, Shanthi Nagar and Shivaji Nagar have been cancelled,” said a BMTC official. There has been a massive dip in air passengers to Bengaluru. “We’ll operate only along the main route. Ridership will be observed for 3 or 4 days, and if patronage is low, we will cancel the buses,” he said.