3k Covid positive patients in Bengaluru untraceable

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 3,000 people who have been tested positive for Covid-19 have gone missing in the city and the police are finding it difficult to trace them as they have switched off their mobile phones, Revenue Minister R Ashok revealed on Wednesday. These missing people are becoming super spreaders and they rush to the hospitals looking for oxygen, ICU and beds when their condition worsens, he added.

“This is not the right thing to do. Those who have tested positive should not switch off their mobile phones. They are not letting people know about their whereabouts, which is making things very difficult. They should constantly interact with the tele-callers. Since they switch off their phones, the police are also finding it difficult to trace them and help them, if need be,” Ashok said.

He added, when their condition worsens, they rush to hospitals in search of ICUs, oxygen and beds, only making matters worse for themselves and for others. This should not happen as the government is providing them with free vaccination and treatment. They should also cooperate and come forward, he noted.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inauguration of a 127-bed Covid Care Centre set up at Karmika Bhavan in Dasarahalli, Bagalagunte (Ward 40). Ashok said the CCC will have doctors and nurses working in two shifts of 14 people each. The CCC has an entertainment room, bathrooms, changing rooms and dining area. Those who are asymptomatic but do not have proper isolation facility at home, can stay at CCCs to be under proper medical observation.

He said people who have any minor symptoms when they test positive should immediately report them to the doctors and give correct information to the control room and tele-callers. No one should switch off their mobile phones or ignore the calls from the call centre. They should be available to the tele-callers and doctors, he emphasised.

CCCs being set up exclusively for cops

Bengaluru: The city police has joined hands with private entities to set up Covid Care Centres (CCC) exclusively for police personnel. A 25-bed CCC is already operational in Kadugodi. It is learnt that the police have planned one CCC each in all the eight divisions. Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that CCCs with 100 beds in total are already functioning and another 100 beds will be set up soon.

Will inspect pvt hospitals: Minister

Bengaluru: “I will come into your hospitals wearing the PPE suit to take a physical count of beds and ventilators given to government allottees,’’ warned Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavraj on Wednesday. On about the spot inspection in the Mahadevpura Whitefield zone, the minister said that he visited Rainbow, Manipal, Sakra and Vydehi Hospitals on Tuesday.

Prasad back in Covid saddle

The State government late on Tuesday night issued orders stating that N Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue department, who is also member secretary of the state executive committee, will assist BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta in Covid-19 management. Gupta said: “We will together find areas which need attention and areas of responsibility. So far, no meeting has been held. The present situation is a very tall task and very challenging. So far nothing has been finalised.”