Oxygen concentrator goes missing from Bengaluru flight, found with IPL team in Delhi

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An oxygen concentrator, which was dispatched on Monday for a Covid-infected senior citizen in New Delhi on an Indigo flight from Bengaluru, shockingly went missing. In a strange mix-up, it was found two days later with the Chennai Super Kings IPL team which had alighted there by a Vistara flight. The equipment finally reached the recipient on Wednesday morning. CSK had taken on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

With his 68-year-old father A Ansari’s oxygen levels dipping in New Delhi, Anwar bought an oxygen concentrator from Bengaluru and sent it as checked-in baggage on Flight 6E 5161 in which he travelled on April 26, said an individual familiar with the developments. This was because the family was apprehensive of finding beds in Delhi in case his condition deteriorated.

The flight reached Indira Gandhi International Airport around 7.30 pm, but the concentrator, which was packed in a carton, was not found in the baggage claim area of Terminal 3. Frantic appeals to Indigo by Anwar yielded no results. It has been reliably learnt that the baggage was found by one of the players when checking the luggage on Tuesday night (April 27) and the individual alerted the Indigo office in New Delhi. Someone from the airline later collected it.

It is unclear as to how the mix-up has impacted the ailing patient. The family was searching for a bed for him in Delhi on Wednesday evening after his SPO dipped to 65. When The New Indian Express tried to reach out to Anwar, he declined comment as his father had to be attended to. Indigo Airlines refused to give its official statement despite numerous calls and messages by this reporter.

However, according to a statement released by Indigo to select news outlets, the concentrator was unloaded from the aircraft and was put on a baggage belt, a common procedure by all airlines. “As per the CCTV footage, the box was taken off the belt by another airline porter and got mixed up with the baggage of their passengers.

These bags belonged to the players of the CSK IPL team who had arrived on a Vistara flight at the same time.” Indigo’s statement claimed it liaised with other airport partners and managed to retrieve the baggage from the venue where the IPL team was staying in Delhi.