BBMP commissioner forms panel to oversee funerals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, who has been tasked with helping Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta in Covid fight, issued a series of orders on Thursday.

Prasad, who is principal secretary, revenue department and member of secretary, State Executive Committee, has revived earlier committees of nodal officers for hospitals, war rooms, bed management in private hospitals and formed a new committee to oversee funerals.

As per the order, he will head the committees to ensure that there are no complaints. Also, nodal officers and committees will get help from the health and family welfare department. To ensure that there are no problems at funerals and to ensure that families of the deceased are not inconvenienced, a committee has been formed to ensure that all facilities are in place. Apart from Prasad, the committee will have Captain Manivannan, Bengaluru Urban DC Manjunath and north and south zonal commissioners.

Buy milk till 8 pm

As per the orders issued by Manjunatha Prasad, all Nandini Milk Parlours across the state can stay open from 6 am to 8 pm.

‘Negative’ patients with symptoms to get urgent treatment

The State on Thursday said that patients who have tested ‘negative’ but are found to have heavy symptoms will be given a patient number and treated for Covid. Considering the increasing number of false Covid negative reports, the State Government decided to adopt a syndromic approach and issue patient numbers for hospitalisation and treatment of such cases, tweeted Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.