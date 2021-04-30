Bengaluru police chief promoted to DGP rank

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Director General of Police- Training Padam Kumar Garg retiring on Friday, the State Government has issued orders elevating Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kamal Pant to the rank of DGP on Thursday.

While promoting Pant, the government has also upgraded the post of Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, from the rank of ADGP to DGP. The New Indian Express had first reported in its April 3 edition that the government is likely to retain Pant as City Police Commissioner though he was due for promotion as DGP. This is not the first time the City Police Commissioner’s post is being upgraded.

IGP Hithendra promoted as ADGP

When DG&IGP Ajai Kumar Singh (now retired) was the Police Commissioner in 2005, he was promoted as DGP. A month later, he was transferred and the post was downgraded. Even this time, it is learnt, the government will downgrade the post and bring an ADGP rank officer once Kamal Pant completes a one-year term as Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) R Hithendra, who was posted as IGP (Headquarters- 1), has been promoted as ADGP to fill the ADGP’s post falling vacant with Pant’s promotion. Hithendra is posted as ADGP (Crimes & Technical Services), which was vacant.