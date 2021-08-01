STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ward panels want measures on Covid studied

They are also demanding that a check be done of all the vulnerable population once again. 

Published: 01st August 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

A tuberculosis patient being tested for COVID-19 in Tirupati

Covid Testing (File photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The time between when the second wave subsides and the third wave arrives should be utilised to review all the Covid-19 management works done so far, according to members of the ward deter committees, nodal officers and citizens. They are also demanding that a check be done of all the vulnerable population once again. 

Sharing their thoughts during a discussion on ‘Cities Fight Covid, Lessons from Ward Deter Committees’, organised by Janaagraha on Saturday, Dr K Mayanna Gowda from KAMS and nodal officer from T Dasarahalli, said the lull period should be utilised for strengthening, analysing and evaluating the steps for improvement ahead.  Some others pointed out that the WDCs should be free of political intervention.   

