Bengaluru records 99.96%, stands second in CBSE Class 10 results

Teachers and parents said the new system of grading, with the final exam being cancelled due to the pandemic, proved disadvantageous to some children.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru recorded a pass percentage of 99.96 in the CBSE 10th results on Tuesday. The region stood second in the country after Thiruvananthapuram -- which notched up 99.99 per cent.The results were announced for 20,97,128 candidates who wrote the exam from 21,467 schools across the country. Of these, 2,00,962 students scored between 90 and 95 percent, while the results of 16,639 are still being processed.

Teachers and parents said the new system of grading, with the final exam being cancelled due to the pandemic, proved disadvantageous to some children. The students were assessed out of 80 marks based on different tests and exams conducted by the school, and 20 marks from internal assessment. “In our school, the individual average has come down from around 93 per cent to 88. Students on the lower academic rung have benefitted from the new system, while the toppers have lost out,” said M Srinivasan, founder and chairman of GEAR Foundation.

As unit tests, half-yearly and preparatory exams were taken into account, students who did consistently well benefitted, parents said. “During unit tests, students are still getting into the groove and do not perform well. They take the half-yearly exam more seriously. As there is strict correction for preparatory exams, their marks are generally low,” said a parent. 

“This has affected their final grades. Many students are disappointed as they expected more marks. They feel they should have opted for the State SSLC Board, which conducted the final exams,” added the parent. He also pointed out that since all the exams were held online this year, there was scope for malpractice and some students got more marks than they deserved.

But given the pandemic situation, CBSE had to come out with some solution and they did their best, said Mansoor Ali Khan, member, board of management, DPS Group of Schools. “The new system of grading was generally welcomed by parents and students and results were on par with last year, though some feel they could have scored better,” he added.

