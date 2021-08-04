Decision on reimposing weekend curfew in Bengaluru soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid cases on the rise, the State government is working on taking stringent steps and is likely to decide on imposing weekend curfew, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Tuesday.He told the media,

“We have not sent any proposal to the government. Discussions are being held with Technical Advisory Committee members and experts. The government has not taken any decision yet on introducing more relaxations in the coming days. If the present restrictions are strictly adhered to, cases can be controlled. However, the government will take the final decision.”

Referring to those coming into Bengaluru from Kerala and Maharashtra, he said that those whose test reports are yet to come, will have to stay in institutional quarantine at their own cost. “Those from other states will be put in institutional quarantine if they have no facilities at home, and they will have to bear the cost,” he added.

The BBMP is in talks with hotels for this, and the list will be made public soon. Talks are also on with apartment associations, where a surge in cases is being reported. Gupta said they have been directed to keep a close watch on those showing symptoms and coming from other states. The worry now is the new variants, he said.

“Talks are also being held with hospitals to check on bed status and increase the number. Containment zones are being streamlined and closely monitored. Nearly 350 positive cases are reported on a daily basis, 20-25 of them being admitted to hospital in government quota,” Gupta said. “Marshals, police and healthcare workers have been directed to intensify testing at railway, bus and auto stands. Random testing will also be done at busy areas.”

Directive to hotels

A restaurant was shut down, and the owner penalised for not following Covid norms. Later in the day, Gaurav Gupta held a meeting with members of Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association, directing them to ensure the virus does not spread. “Every hotel must join hands with BBMP in controlling the spread. You must ensure that all protocols are followed,” he said.

Awareness must be raised among hotel chefs, servers, staff and customers, regarding Covid-appropriate behaviour. Hotel staff must undergo Covid tests regularly. Night curfew is in place in Bengaluru from 10pm to 5am. However, since some hotels continue to function post 10pm, citizens are also out on the roads. A meeting was conducted with the police department to make ensure that night curfew is followed by all, he said.

ALSO WATCH | Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu