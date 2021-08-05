STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Reinventing and Reloading

Author-turned-actor Sudha Menon, who stars in director Nagesh Kukunoor’s latest release, City of Dreams Season 2, shares what made her take that leap of faith in her 50s 

Published: 05th August 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In October 2019, just before the pandemic, author Sudha Menon got a chance to feature in her first advertisement film directed by Bengaluru-based director Prakash Verma. But little did she know that it would form the bedrock for her to pursue acting as a serious business. For an author who always writes and explores women-centric subjects, acting was not something natural, she explains.

“I had a secret dream of doing something in the audio-visual journey earlier but I did not expect that I would be pursuing it as a serious business back then. But when the opportunity showed up, I realised that I loved facing the camera. It was a small ad but it boosted my confidence and I realised I loved acting,” says Menon who has her writing workshop called Get Writing that helps aspiring writers kick-start their writing journey.

The author has now turned to an actor by essaying a role in the OTT web series titled City of Dreams Season 2, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The author took to her social media to also tweet a brief video of her role in the web series. However, the foray into the web series was possible only after breaking the ice with the ad films in 2019, which helped her open up her creative mind. 

“Within 10 days of my first ad series, casting calls followed. What keeps me interested in this is that I can be anybody at all that I want to be. But the lockdown due to the pandemic put my plans on hold. Post the lockdown, I got an opportunity in the web series project. Although it was a small part, I am delighted because I worked with a director who I always admired,” says Menon who is also the founder of Writing With Women.

Menon also explains that the relentless efforts to do something creative have helped her transition to different works including writing, motivational speaking, modelling, and acting. “I get bored fast and I like doing creative things. The foray into acting is part destiny and part of my willingness to be engaged in creative work all the time. I do want to be stagnant and maintain the same status quo. I am not thinking of playing big roles, even if it is a tiny role I would be delighted,” says Menon, the author of Leading Ladies.
By keeping her interest in writing, intact, Menon, who wrote  Feisty at Fifty, wishes to explore more opportunities in the audio-visual industry. 

“These are baby steps for me. I am loving the new medium [OTT] because it is garnering a huge audience base, especially in recent times. I believe firmly that learning should be a way of life and I keep myself fulfilled bycontinuously reinventing myself,” says Menon, who has also shot a cameo for another web series that will be released soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp