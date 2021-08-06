Bengaluru woman throws newborn out of clinic window, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman threw her newborn baby from the window of a washroom of a private clinic in Hesaraghatta, near Soladevanahalli. The baby died, and the woman and her lover were booked on charges of murder.

A senior police officer said that based on a complaint by clinic staff, they arrested the woman’s lover Shashank (27), an employee with a private company and a resident of Gudemaranahalli in Magadi.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Shashank fell in love with the woman, who is an unemployed graduate. She delivered a premature baby in the private clinic on Tuesday evening, and both were under observation. Later, she went to the washroom and threw the infant boy out of the window. Passersby noticed this and went to check. They noticed her running out of the premises, gave chase and caught her. Soladevanahalli police, who reached the hospital, found that the baby had died after being thrown out. They sent the body for postmortem, and shifted the woman to a government hospital as she developed post-delivery complications.

Shashank, who had admitted her in the clinic, had gone to his friend’s house to take rest. When he returned, police detained him, and he revealed that he and the woman were in a relationship. They had decided to kill the baby as they were unmarried, and feared that her parents would punish them.

“We are waiting for the woman to be discharged, and will arrest her. She told doctors that she was afraid of how society would treat an unwed mother, and couldn’t face her parents,” the police officer said.