STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman throws newborn out of clinic window, arrested

Preliminary investigations revealed that Shashank fell in love with the woman, who is an unemployed graduate.

Published: 06th August 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman threw her newborn baby from the window of a washroom of a private clinic in Hesaraghatta, near Soladevanahalli. The baby died, and the woman and her lover were booked on charges of murder.

A senior police officer said that based on a complaint by clinic staff, they arrested the woman’s lover Shashank (27), an employee with a private company and a resident of Gudemaranahalli in Magadi. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that Shashank fell in love with the woman, who is an unemployed graduate. She delivered a premature baby in the private clinic on Tuesday evening, and both were under observation. Later, she went to the washroom and threw the infant boy out of the window. Passersby noticed this and went to check. They noticed her running out of the premises, gave chase and caught her. Soladevanahalli police, who reached the hospital, found that the baby had died after being thrown out. They sent the body for postmortem, and shifted the woman to a government hospital as she developed post-delivery complications. 

Shashank, who had admitted her in the clinic, had gone to his friend’s house to take rest. When he returned, police detained him, and he revealed that he and the woman were in a relationship. They had decided to kill the baby as they were unmarried, and feared that her parents would punish them. 

“We are waiting for the woman to be discharged, and will arrest her. She told doctors that she was afraid of how society would treat an unwed mother, and couldn’t face her parents,” the police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
newborn baby death
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp