Doctor jumps to death from terrace of Bengaluru hospital, work pressure suspected reason

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old associate professor of MS Ramaiah Medical College & Hospital ended his life by jumping from the 8th floor of a building, on Wednesday morning. Though the reason for the extreme step is yet to be investigated, the police have suspected that work pressure could be the reason.

The deceased has been identified as Dr. Ambarish Vijay Raghav, who was an associate professor in the department of physiology and a resident of Banashankari. Police said that he had logged in for work at 9.30 am on Wednesday, as usual, and reportedly talked with his colleagues normally.

"At around 11.45 pm, he fell from the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital building's terrace, which is on the 8th floor and the guards rushed to his rescue but he had passed away. He was last seen at around 10.30 am when he was discussing over the phone about getting his car repaired. It is suspected that he fell from the terrace as other places are covered with grills for safety. No one has seen him going to the terrace," the police added.

The police have recorded his wife's statement, who has reportedly told them that her husband had not shared any problem with her. "As per his wife, Dr. Ambarish was stressed out due to the overload of work pressure after the onset of the pandemic. Though the exact cause is yet to be known, it is suspected work pressure might have driven him to take the extreme step," an official said.

The Sadashivanagar police have registered an unnatural death case in this connection.

