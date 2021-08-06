Japanese team reviews Cauvery project in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A team from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the leading funder for infrastructure projects in India, reviewed the Rs 5,500-crore Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage V Project of BWSSB on Wednesday. JICA is funding up to 85% of the cost for this project that would augment water supply in the city by 775 million litres per day of water when operationalised. The deadline for the project is end of 2023.

An official privy to the meet, told TNIE, “A delegation met the BWSSB Chairman and Chief Engineer, Cauvery, on Wednesday at the water board’s office at Cauvery Bhavan. They made a conference call with officials based in Japan and Delhi. The progress made by the project so far was reviewed and the team expressed satisfaction for the pace of ongoing work.”