Saving Vrishabhavathi: Survey of properties along valley begins

BENGALURU: With the rising environmental concerns and a number of cases being filed in the High Court over the pollution levels in Vrishabhavathi valley, the revenue department and officials from the Bengaluru district commissioner’s office have started the survey of all the properties along the valley.

Officials from DC’s office said the survey is divided into two parts — north and south, 25 km each. “Every property is being assessed, mapped and geo-tagged. Then, every property is being verified with the existing records of revenue department and the base maps with the office of Survey and Settlement, to check the deviations and encroachments. After this, the final report will be prepared. The report will be shared with the government and the High Court. The target is to complete the exercise in 15 days,” the official said.

For calculation, the officials have divided the valley into blocks, where each block comprises of 1-1.5km. The entire drain network is being mapped with all the water inlet and outlet points. The number of sewage treatment plants, industries, commercial units, colonies and individual homes along the valley are being documented, officials said. Also, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials have told the government that they need at least `7,000- Rs 8,000 crore to improve and divert the underground drainage network.

“We know that citizens are not the only ones at fault, government agencies like BWSSB, BBMP, BDA, revenue and even we are to be blamed. Hence, to improve it, the entire network has to be cleaned up and it is a huge investment cost. But there is no guarantee that it will be maintained, hence the survey is being done so that the encroachments are cleared,” a senior KSPCB official said.