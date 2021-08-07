After Lokayukta rap, BDA restores site to senior citizens, to pay Rs 50,000 fine 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In response to the action initiated by the Karnataka Lokayukta against the alleged fraud by officials of BDA, the possession of a site at HAL 2nd stage was restored in favour of senior citizens.The BDA secretary filed a letter of confirmation dated July 31, 2021, before the Lokayukta, confirming that the site bearing No. 3504/C at HAL 2nd stage, which was sold to the complainants — VS Kanakaraj and his wife Vasantha Kokilam Kanakaraj — in an auction, was confirmed in their favour.

In order to relieve the hardship being faced by the complainants who are senior citizens, on account of the maladministration of concerned officials, Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty said the complainants are entitled to a compensation of Rs 50,000, which has to be paid by BDA within eight weeks. However, the BDA is entitled to recover the same with 12% interest per annum from the concerned officials who have built up fake records, he added.

According to the order passed by Justice Shetty, the couple purchased the site in 2003 for Rs 64.74 lakh and the sale deed was executed by the BDA in their favour in 2005. However, it was allotted to Ravikumar and Ramesh with a new number, as against the acquisition of the land to the extent of 19.5 guntas in Yadiyur in Bengaluru south taluk, for a road in 2018. In turn, they sold it to one Shashikumar Naik. When the report was received from the vigilance wing of the BDA, it was found that the said site was originally sold to the complainants via auction. Therefore, the BDA submitted the letter of confirmation to the Lokayukta.

The Lokayukta observed that it was not permissible for the BDA to allot the same site to someone else. The BDA explained it was not allotted but a fake number was incorporated to a site which was not in existence by showing the boundaries of the site of the complainants.