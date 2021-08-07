Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Stop spitting in public places. It is not just anti-social but also unhealthy. Reckless spitting leads to the spread of various infections and diseases like coronavirus, tuberculosis and many others,” said BBMP Special Commissioner health, D Randeep on Friday.

He was speaking to media on the sidelines of flagging off the Stop Spitting campaign. The StopIndiaSpitting and Spit Free India teams came together for a four-day event, starting from August 6, against spitting in public places, timed with the visit of Team Sare Jahan Se Accha, Pune, in collaboration with Beautiful Bengaluru and 18 other campaign partners. BBMP officials, marshals, RWAs will also be present.

Along with BBMP, KSRTC, police department, many other government agencies have also joined hands with the campaign. Randeep said spitting ruins the city’s beauty and cleanliness. “It also affects public health and impacts the City’s Swachh Survekshan ranking. Citizens need to be educated about this. If someone is spitting in a public place, they can potentially spread diseases,” he said. He added that spitting in public is an offence and through this campaign it will be reinforced.