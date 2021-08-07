Cops nab 4 in Hennur, seize drugs worth Rs 6 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested a gang of four people, including a Nigerian, and seized drugs worth Rs 6 crore. A special team conducted raids on their houses in Hennur and Byadarahalli and recovered ganja, ecstasy and other substances weighing 15 kg. A week ago, the CCB had arrested seven people, including two Nigerians, and seized drugs such as MDMA, LSD and cocaine, worth Rs 1.05 crore.

A CCB police officer said that police raided an apartment in Hennur, caught the drug peddlers and seized hashish oil, marijuana, charas balls and hydro weed seedlings. An SUV, a bike and two mobile phones were seized. Prime accused Nabaran Chakma, from Assam, was selling drugs to students of private colleges and software engineers for three years. A year ago, police had raided his house in Ramamurthynagar, but Chakma had managed to escape, while his accomplice, Sinto Thomas, was nabbed.

Onyeka Emmanuel James (31) from Nigeria was arrested with Ecstasy. MDMA pills and LSD strips. Soon after their arrest, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant tweeted that Bengaluru City Police was committed to the war against narcotics, and drugs worth Rs 6 crore, including 15kg hashish oil, 11kg ganja, 530 gm of charas, and four hydro-cannabis plants were seized by the CCB’s narcotics wing.