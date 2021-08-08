STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

DJ Halli riots: NIA searches seven locations

Agency seizes ‘incriminating documents’ from premises of the absconding accused

Published: 08th August 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

The NIA in February had filed a 7,000-page chargesheet against 247 people, under sections of the IPC and UAPA | FILE

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday searched seven locations in the city in connection with last year’s DJ Halli and KG Halli police station attack cases (RC-34/2020/NIA/DLI and RC-35/2020/NIA/DLI).

During the searches at the premises of seven absconding charge-sheeted persons, the NIA seized various “incriminating documents and electronic devices,” said the agency’s spokesperson. The NIA had filed a 7,000-page chargesheet against 247 people in February, under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in connection with the violence at KG Halli and DJ Halli on August 11, 2020. 

The agency had mentioned that the conspirators were disgruntled over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Out of the charge-sheeted, 47 are from the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The NIA had also stated that the attack on the police stations and other public property was “not spontaneous.”

The two cases were originally registered at the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations. The NIA had re-registered the cases after a violent mob comprising of thousands of arsonists had vandalised the two stations, other private and public property, and torched the house of Congress MLA from Pulkeshinagar Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy in Kavalbyrasandra, after the latter’s nephew Naveen had allegedly posted inflammatory content on social media. 

Scores of people, including 50 policemen, were injured in the violence. Three people were killed in police firing. The Central Crime Branch also investigated and charge-sheeted the case in October last year, naming former Congress mayor Sampath Raj. The latter was subsequently arrested. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DJ Halli riots NIA
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp