Drunk DJ hits bike, crashes car into footpath in Bengaluru, two dead

The car was being driven in a zigzag way before crashing into the footpath and he along with his female friend tried to flee from the spot.

Accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: the Banashankari traffic police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old DJ who drove the car in an inebriated state and killed two carpenters who were on a bike.

The incident occurred in Banashankari second stage, the driver Suhas was behind the wheel and hit the bike before crashing into the footpath. One of his female friends who was sitting next to him escaped from the spot before police rushed.    

The deceased have been identified as Seetharam (40) and Keerthi Ram (29) hailed from Rajasthan, they were living in a rented house in Cauvery Nagar in Banashankari.    

A senior police officer said that around 10.30 pm both victims were returning home after work on a bike and meanwhile Suhas, a resident of Padmanabhanagar, was driving his car in a reckless manner. He crashed the car against the footpath and then hit the bike.

Keerthi Ram who was riding a bike lost control and Seetharam was thrown into the air. The duo had severe head injuries as they were not wearing helmets and died on the spot.

Suhas also had minor head injuries and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors collected his blood samples and confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. The police are waiting to take him into police custody for further interrogation.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was being driven in a zigzag way before crashing into the footpath and he along with his female friend tried to flee from the spot. The locals caught Suhas and handed over to the police. However, the girl ran away instead of helping the victims who were lying in a pool of blood for about half an hour.    

The kin of the deceased said that the duo had come to the city eight years ago and were working in an apartment. They left their family in their native Rajasthan and sometimes used to stay wherever they were working. They had gone to their native two months ago due to a lockdown and had returned to the city a month ago.

