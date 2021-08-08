Vaccine reduced Covid-19 mortality: Bengaluru hospital study

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite high COVID-19 infections in the city, a study done by a Bengaluru tertiary care hospital has shown that those who received the jab had lesser disease severity at the time of presentation, lower inflammation, lesser numbers required respiratory support, and most importantly, this group saw lower mortality.

The study done by Apollo Hospitals involved 500 patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 caused pneumonia, admitted over 40 days between April 21 2021 and 30 May 2021.

148 patients were vaccinated with at least one dose before being hospitalized, of these 14 had received both doses. The majority of vaccinated patients (VP), that is 124 of them, received Covishield, while 24 received Covaxin.

ALSO READ | Serosurvey begins in Bengaluru

"Assessing disease severity, 29 out of 148 VPs compared to 125 out of 352 NVPs (non-vaccinated patients) had severe disease at the time of presentation. This was also reflected in the laboratory parameters, with VPs having a significantly lower CRP level (inflammation). In terms of respiratory support, only 66 VPs required respiratory support as compared to 199 NVPs," the study read.

NVPs had worsening hypoxia (low oxygen in blood) during hospitalizations as compared to only 51 VPs. 20 patients who died in the VP group had received just a single vaccine dose; all patients who received 2 doses were successfully discharged from the hospital. The VPs who died had a higher mean CRP than survivors and were on respiratory support at admission.

"VPs had more comorbidities but still did not have worse outcomes. A single dose of vaccine gave protection despite comorbidities, seeing lesser severity, inflammation, and better outcomes. Those who took both doses had an advantage as well with no mortality. The study has been sent for publishing to Indian Journal of Medical Research," said Dr Ravindra Mehta, Senior Consultant and HoD, Pulmonology and Interventional Pulmonology, Apollo Speciality Hospitals.