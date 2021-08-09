Boxing to fame

Sanath Prasad By

BENGALURU : While Indian boxers put up a brave fight and also won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, here’s a flashback of the famous boxer of yesteryears—M Ranganathan, popularly known as Tokyo Ranganathan. The most talked about OTT release Sarpatta Parambarai-based on North Madras boxing culture also highlights the poster of Ranganathan to honour the contribution of the fighter. Boxers from the Madras Engineering Group (MEG), Bengaluru, recall that Ranganathan was known for his ‘scientific boxing’ skills, knockout punches, his sweeping left hooks and ferocious right cross.

Born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, Ranganathan joined the Indian Army at the age of 15 under boys’ services. He was trained at MEG centre in Bengaluru and spent 40 years in the city working his way out to major national and international tournaments.

According to R Premanathan, elder son of Ranganathan, he started his boxing career in 1948. “My father used to practise at least 300 to 400 fights before any major events. He won the national title from 1956-1960 during which there was no opponent willing to face him in the welterweight category for the national match held at Calcutta in 1957,” recalls Premanathan who is also a boxing coach in Vellore.

Ranganathan was also selected for the South East Asian Games at Tokyo, in 1958 after defeating Olympian Ron Norris. “Impressed by his scientific skills, he was called upon by the Crown Prince of Japan, Akhito for the Royal Host. Although he did not win any medal at the event, he went up till the qualifying round which was a big achievement back then. After he returned to India, his fans and the media fondly called him Tokyo Ranganathan,” says Premanathan, adding that his father though was a left handed boxer but he used to change to right depending upon the opponent’s moves.

Arjuna Awardee and boxer, Muniswamy Venu says, “He (Ranganathan) was a tall and tough-built personality. He used to gauge the opponent’s strengths and weaknesses thoroughly and attack. Although, I vaguely remember my relationship with him, his case studies really helped upcoming boxers, including me, to box better.”

Before his retirement from the game, Ranganathan participated in several professional boxing tournaments from 1971 to 1980 including the North Madras boxing clubs. During the 1980s, he started a boxing club at Vellore to train aspiring boxers. He passed away in 1998.