Jayadeva Interchange faces 6-month delay

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The upcoming rail-cum-road flyover at the Jayadeva Intersection has been hit hard by the pandemic. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has now extended its deadline by six more months from the previous deadline of December 2021.

The Jayadeva Metro Interchange Station will connect the Yellow Line from RV Road-Bommasandra (Reach-5) with the Nagavara-Kalena Agrahara Line (Reach-6). The flyover will rise to 31 metres, making it the largest such flyover in South India.

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashwanth Chavan said 50 per cent of the flyover and station structure has been completed. “Tenders for finishing works in stations is in process. The structure work for the station is planned to be completed in the second quarter of 2022,” he added while conceding that the pandemic has caused a delay of six months.

The crucial construction element of erecting steel girders has got delayed, said another Metro official. Asked about the delay, Chavan said, “The steel girder fabrication for road-level flyover is 80 per cent completed at the yard. Erection of this is planned to start in the next two months. Balance for R5 and R6 fabrication is in progress.”

The access to the station at all four corners is a significant feature of the station, Chavan added. “It is a multi-level station consisting of underpass road, at grade road, road-flyover and two levels of Metro with access at four corners and interchange facility between Metro levels.” A source said, “Much of the workforce, runing to over 1,000 workers, has returned now. We are working 24x7 from Monday to Saturday and progress is steady now.”