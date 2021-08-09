STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Jayadeva Interchange faces 6-month delay

The upcoming rail-cum-road flyover at the Jayadeva Intersection has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Published: 09th August 2021 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Work on the Jayadeva Metro Interchange has been hit by the pandemic | S Lalitha

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The upcoming rail-cum-road flyover at the Jayadeva Intersection has been hit hard by the pandemic. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has now extended its deadline by six more months from the previous deadline of December 2021.

The Jayadeva Metro Interchange Station will connect the Yellow Line from RV Road-Bommasandra (Reach-5) with the Nagavara-Kalena Agrahara Line (Reach-6). The flyover will rise to 31 metres, making it the largest such flyover in South India.

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashwanth Chavan said 50 per cent of the flyover and station structure has been completed. “Tenders for finishing works in stations is in process. The structure work for the station is planned to be completed in the second quarter of 2022,” he added while conceding that the pandemic has caused a delay of six months.

The crucial construction element of erecting steel girders has got delayed, said another Metro official. Asked about the delay, Chavan said, “The steel girder fabrication for road-level flyover is 80 per cent completed at the yard. Erection of this is planned to start in the next two months. Balance for R5 and R6 fabrication is in progress.”

The access to the station at all four corners is a significant feature of the station, Chavan added. “It is a multi-level station consisting of underpass road, at grade road, road-flyover and two levels of Metro with access at four corners and interchange facility between Metro levels.” A source said, “Much of the workforce, runing to over 1,000 workers, has returned now. We are working 24x7 from Monday to Saturday and progress is steady now.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Jayadeva Metro Interchange Station
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp