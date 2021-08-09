RERA puts up info for home buyers online

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Home buyers, struggling to get justice through the Karnataka-Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA), are relieved as the body has finally become transparent, a major demand pending for years. It has also begun the process of appointing officers to conduct spot inspection of unregistered projects.

The big move taken by K- RERA last week was to display judgements delivered by its court on its website, allowing everyone to view them. It has also put up data on housing projects that were rejected, which helps people make the right decision while investing on a property.

MS Shankar, General Secretary, Forum for People’s Collective Efforts -- a grouping of home buyers across the country, told TNIE, “The judgements given by the Adjudicating Officer in K-RERA for refund, compensation and interest, and decisions by K-RERA authorities on possession, amenities, refund and compensation are available for everyone to see. The Appellate Tribunal judgements too have been displayed. Earlier, only the complainant was given access to such information.”

As of today, 5,124 projects have applied for registration with RERA and 4,210 have been approved, reveal data on the website. The Forum had played a key role in making K-RERA hire officers to oversee unregistered projects. In a representation to the Authority, it had said, “There are many unregistered projects in which home buyers have invested their hard-earned money and some promoters are not bothered about RERA and a few are absconding. It is necessary to take criminal action against certain promoters who have cheated thousands of homebuyers.” It had urged recruiting police personnel under deputation to RERA to support them in investigations.

In a minor boost to 100 home buyers, who had filed a complaint against Mantri Serenity on Bannerghatta Road, for not honouring commitments, the K- RERA court has ruled that it was sufficient if Rs 1,000 was paid along with the petition at its court. “Earlier, the court had insisted that each individual had to pay Rs 1,000 but has now offered this relief which is a significant development,” Shankar said.