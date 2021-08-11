Police arrest three over fight master’s death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the tragic death of a fight master, Vivek, during a film shoot, Bidadi police on Tuesday registered an FIR and arrested three, including the film’s director, for negligence.

The arrested have been handed over to judicial custody till August 24 after they were produced before the Ramanagara district court. A special team has been formed to nab producer Guru Deshpande, whose mobile remains switched off.

A senior police officer said, “After filing a suo motu case, we booked stunt master Vinod Kumar, director Shankar Idigar, producer Guru Deshpande, unit in-charge Fernandes and crane operator Mahadev.”