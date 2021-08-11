Rise of Studentpreneurs

Shriya Rajachandra By

BENGALURU: When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world last year, many witnessed a transition in their personal and professional lives. In such trying times, many discovered their hidden talents which helped them to pursue their dreams. For example, many college students who are active on social media, tried their hands on either art, fashion, or baking, and took to their Instagram accounts to showcase their new found love. “Instagram is where it all started. It happened on a random Thursday at 2 am and everything went uphill. It was least expected because we had one order from a follower and overnight, we had five more orders,” says Pratiksha Raveendra who runs @2BakedGirls with her sister Akanksha.

Hrushika Reddy, a second year engineering student from Bengaluru, spent time making clothes for herself. Seeing her talent, her friends pushed Reddy to start her ‘sustainable fashion’ page, @Kefi. Reddy says, “I never planned for this. My friends saw the potential in me and gave me the push. This business gave me a chance to channel my energy into doing something I loved and eventually, I found my happy place.”

“The lockdown and pandemic did help with my business. Since most people were staying indoors and ordering online, it helped increase traction. Moreover, I had the time to manage Kefi and my classes,” she adds.

Passionate about art, Kritika Sharma and her friend Anuksha Kabra, took an overnight decision to start @customize_blr, a customised hand-made paintings page. Not only did the lockdown push them to convert their passion into productivity but it also helped them experience a creative boost. “Since we were kids, we have been going to art class and showcasing our paintings in school but we never turned it into something productive. The pandemic pushed us to do just that,” Sharma tells us.

Their journey to making a name for themselves was not at all easy. While experiencing the perks that came with lockdown-induced traction, these young entrepreneurs had their own pangs of challenges. While the final step of delivery was a challenge for @customize_blr, the creators of the handmade gender-neutral accessories page @Irie.in (run by Anushka Gowda and her sisters), the challenge was laid in the initial step of sourcing materials. “We couldn’t go out, feel the material and choose what we wanted. We didn’t know how the quality would be. We would have to order it online and wait to see how it would turn out to be,” says co-founder Gowda.