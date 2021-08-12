STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t ignore those stomach woes

Almost everyone has experienced pain in the stomach at some point of time or the other.

sstomach

For representational purposes

By Dr Jagannath Dixit
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almost everyone has experienced pain in the stomach at some point of time or the other. Whether from eating too much junk food or acquiring virus, we all know what it is like to suddenly be affected with stomach problems. It’s also understood that not all stomach pain is the same. Stomach is an important part of the human body and is significantly linked to overall health and disease.

Stomach pain could be a sign of a wide range of health issues, and this could also be due to multiple reasons and can be the cause of concern if it continues. It could be due to a simple infection or development of cancerous cell in the stomach. Hence such pain should never be neglected. 

Stomach cancer mostly affects the elderly and two-thirds of those who have it are over the age of 65. It is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach and spread to other organs of the body like the liver, lungs, and bones. Since stomach cancer usually doesn’t cause any early symptoms, it often goes undiagnosed until it spreads to other parts of the body. Weight loss and continued abdominal pain are the most common symptoms at initial diagnosis.

Stomach cancer typically begins as precancerous that can develop into cancer slowly over time. Though some of these changes are evident in diagnostic procedures such as endoscopy, they usually don’t cause any symptoms until the cancer progresses. The symptoms include:

  • Difficulty in swallowing
  • Feeling bloated after eating
  • Heartburn
  • Blood stools
  • Indigestion
  • Nausea & Vomiting
  • Stomach pain
  • Weight loss
  • Precautions

Although genetic predisposition can impact the risk of developing stomach cancer, certain lifestyle factors also play a key role. One may be more likely to be diagnosed with stomach cancer if you consume a lot of processed foods and meat and are obese. Lifestyle changes like losing weight, avoiding large meals, reducing the intake of salty and processed foods, following a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and avoiding tobacco use can help in decreasing the risk of stomach cancer. 

Treatment
Treatment depends upon the stage of tumour and fitness of the patient to undergo surgical procedure. Treatment can be broadly categorised into curative and palliative. Curative treatment intends to eradicate the disease. To get the best results in advanced tumours, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery are combined in an approach called multimodal treatment. Depending upon the extent of tumour, chemotherapy can be given before surgery or after surgery.

Suffering from indigestion or heartburn after a meal doesn’t mean you have cancer. But if symptoms persist or gets worse, it is better to consult your health care professional and get checked immediately. 

(The writer is a consultant surgical oncology, HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru)

