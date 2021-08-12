Tarpaulin removed from statue in Begur Lake again, BBMP files plaint

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of a Rashtra Rakshana Pade (RRP) removed the tarpaulin placed on Lord Shiva’s statue at Begur Lake for the second time on Wednesday. BBMP has lodged a police complaint accusing them of trespassing. A few members of the RRP took a coracle, went to the statue and removed the tarpaulin in the evening. Puneet Kerehalli, a member of RRP, said the stay is for construction but not for the statue.

“We don’t want the statue covered. The statue is located around the walking track and people with belief will find happiness looking at the statue. This (the statue) is not affecting anyone so it should not be removed,” he said, adding that he was not representing any organisation. The police said a non-cognisable report was registered based on the complaint by a BBMP official alleging trespass.