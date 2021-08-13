BBMP clears encroachment on Kaggadasapura lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday conducted an encroachment clearing drive at Kaggadasapura lake under Varthur and Marathahalli hobli in CV Raman Nagar. Out of two acres, 0.8 gunta of illegally encroached lake, one acre and five gunta land has been cleared.

The operation was conducted as per the interim order issued by the Karnataka High Court under Public Interest Application No. 38401/2014 and orders of Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development department.

The officials conducted survey for encroachment clearance of illegally constructed structures at the 47 acres of lake yard. The lake land was fenced later. The decision on clearing the house of the priest of Jalakanteshwari Temple is yet to be taken as the local residents have informed that the clearance or displacement might hurt religious sentiments. A letter has been written to the deputy commissioner to present the case at the district level committee.

As there is a stay order on clearing Aishwarya Lake View Residency Apartment, the clearance operation of nine gunta land covering the compound wall, pillar and Bescom power converters is currently on pause. Also, the operation has been stopped at Mathapathi Meridian Apartment.