BMTC to launch 90 electric buses by October

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) announced on Thursday that 90 electric buses will be launched in the city by October, which will resolve the first and last mile connectivity issue of those taking the Namma Metro.

The BMTC, Smart City Bengaluru and National Thermal Power Corporation Limited are launching the buses, with the Smart City investing Rs 130 crore in the project. With this, the BMTC plans to gradually replace the existing buses with electric ones.

BMTC Chairman N S Nandeesha Reddy told The New Indian Express that three electric vehicle charging stations are also being planned at KR Puram, Yelahanka and Rajajinagar. “This is the first time something like this is happening. This is just the beginning,” he added. BMTC Managing Director Dr Reju M T added that once the prototype is ready, they will apply for a safety certification. “We are also thinking about installing charging points at Metro stations,” he said.