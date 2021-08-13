Farmer’s family donates organs to six patients in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the death of a 43-year-old road accident victim owing to Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), his family decided to donate his organs to six beneficiaries in Bengaluru. Nanjundaiah, a farmer from Bidadi, was admitted to BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital on July 26, with severe head injuries. An immediate CT scan was performed to understand the nature of the injuries.

From the report, the doctors at the hospital learned that the patient had a diffuse axonal injury (where the brain rapidly shifts inside the skull due to the accident), temporal bone fractures, subdural haemorrhage in the right and left frontotemporal (when blood collects in the brain’s surface beneath the skull), and post-traumatic subarachnoid haemorrhage. Additionally, the patient also had a clavicle fracture (break in the collarbone).

According to hospital sources, Nanjundaiah was under neuro intensive care with physiotherapy, medication, and was on mechanical ventilator support. Dr N K Venkataramana, director of Neurosciences, BRAINS, and chief neurosurgeon at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, said, “After a detailed discussion with the family about brain death, they magnanimously decided to donate his organs. This act of generosity has given a fresh lease of life for six people.” He succumbed to his injuries on August 2.