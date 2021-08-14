STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After CM Bommai refuses 'zero traffic' privilege, Bengaluru cops issue order cancelling it

The Joint Commissioner (Traffic) said that since the CM had expressed his desire not to have any special privileges, an order was issued in this regard

Published: 14th August 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 07:14 PM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai refused the 'zero traffic' privilege since he considered himself a common man and wanted to avoid inconvenience to other motorists, the city police issued an order cancelling it from Saturday morning.

The Joint Commissioner (Traffic) said that since the CM had expressed his desire not to have any special privileges, an order was issued in this regard. On Friday, the director general and inspector general of police issued a circular not to give a guard of honour to VIPs at public places.

A senior police officer from North Division (Traffic) said that on Saturday, the traffic control room informed policemen on duty that zero traffic for the CM's convoy is not in force henceforth. Traffic support for the convoy should however be extended from signal to signal and ambulance movement should be given priority.

Even the home minister refused zero traffic clearance, doing away with age-old privileges to enable smooth vehicular movement of motorists.

The police officer further said that the CM sought the cancellation of zero traffic movement from his house at RT Nagar and his routine official programmes as well.

