Ashoka orders contractor to re-lay tiles in Commercial Street

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who visited Commercial Street on Friday to inspect its development work taken up by Bengaluru Smart City Ltd, criticised the quality of work. He ordered the contractor to relay the tiles along the 540 metres of road.

Speaking to the media, he said, “We have received a number of complaints about the poor quality of work. Hence, I have asked to replace the tiles with those of superior quality. The entire expenditure of relaying the tiles will be borne by the contractor and the government will not spend any extra money. I have also directed the officials to check the quality during the relaying process. We have set a new deadline so that the Commercial Street works can be completed by September 2021. The contractor will also take the responsibility of maintaining the stretch for the next three years.”

Stamp duty reduced

“We have reduced the stamp duty on buying apartments priced up to Rs 45 lakh to 3 per cent, which was 5 per cent earlier. This will help those who are planning to own their dream house in the said budget,” Ashoka said.