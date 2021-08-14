Bengaluru may see weekend curfew, tougher restrictions after August 15 to contain Covid surge

Chetana Belagere By

BENGALURU: Weekend curfews and tougher restrictions are likely to be back in Bengaluru after Sunday, to contain the spread of Covid, although a lockdown is not being considered for now. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said in Udupi that he will hold an emergency meeting with experts on Saturday afternoon and then take a decision. , who is also minister in charge of Bengaluru, dismissed the probability of a lockdown in Bengaluru as of now but hinted that tougher rules could come into force after August 15.

“We will hold a detailed discussion with the Technical Advisory Committee and review the present situation. Kerala has been witnessing a high Covid caseload. We need to take all possible steps to avert a third wave in the State,” he said in Bengaluru. Multiple meetings have been held and guidelines like restricting crowds during the festival season have been issued, he said. ”Lockdown is not the only solution.

It creates a lot of problems for people. We will have to take other possible steps to handle the Covid situation.” He said there has been no drastic rise in Covid cases among children in the State. “The government, however, is taking all possible steps to ramp up infrastructure, including setting up of new paediatric hospitals and training doctors to treat kids,” he added.

Spike in cases a concern

Ashoka reiterated that Covid cases are under control in Bengaluru, while deputy commissioners of all districts have been asked to take strict action in case of a spike. Experts from the Technical Advisory Committee said that ministers should not focus on the situation only in border districts, but should also monitor Covid progress in Bengaluru closely.

As a large number of people move from districts to Bengaluru, there is a high chance of a surge in the city, they warned. “Any place reporting clusters should be immediately declared a containment zone and all possible measures should be taken to trace the infected contacts,” a TAC expert said.

‘If situation allows, may open primary schools’

Even as Covid cases steadily rise in the state, the Education Department is preparing to reopen schools for Classes 9-12 on August 23. Should this materialise, the government may look at a September reopening for lower grades as well. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh told TNIE that once the classes for older students begin, the department will wait for a week to review the situation, and the expert committee will take a decision on starting classes for primary students.